Gary’s Tea: Rumors Around Reality Stars Spilt, Gabrielle Union Smooches On Woman In New Trailer & More [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Abandoned me love don’t live here anymore,” Gary begins as he details the latest report that reality stars Scrappy and Bambi have called it quits.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

First spotted on the Jasmine Brand, it looks like the ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ stars may have called it quits after 5 years.

“While they have yet to confirm their break up, it appears they do not follow each other on Instagram anymore and have deleted their pics together. In addition, insiders allegedly confirmed that they spent New Year’s Eve separately.”

The two tied the knot in 2017, and the following month Scrappy confirmed they have married in an intimate ceremony. Gary has the details behind the reports, and since they have not announced publicly, we’re hoping they stay together because we love them! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The show did have to shift into some more serious news, we want to send our thoughts to Simon Guobadia and his family after the passing of his mother.

His wife Porsha shared on Instagram some heartbreaking news about the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs. Martina Guobadia.

Sharing a picture along side the three of them with the caption:

“My heart is with my love today after the passing of his mummy Mrs. Martina Guobadia. His mother suffered from dementia but the past couple times including the time I was able to meet her she was in good spirits and aware. I thank God for those moments for Simon and i’m blessed to have been able to be in her presence. She was a warm and kind and very loving mother. Gone from this earth, yet she will never be forgotten. Thank you all for the love and prayers that you have sent to the Guobadia family at this time. May her soul rest in peace.”

We’ll continue to keep them lifted up in prayer!

Lastly, we have the latest around a new role Gabrielle Union will be playing in, but it was what she was doing in the trailer that had everyone talking!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Catch up on all this morning’s tea with Gary and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Download the mobile app to stream us at work or on the go!

Related: What’s Trending: 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher At Virginia School [WATCH]

Related:3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Biden Classified Docs, Prince Harry Memoir & The Death Penalty [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Rumors Around Reality Stars Spilt, Gabrielle Union Smooches On Woman In New Trailer & More [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com