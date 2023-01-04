Letisia Ravelo of Anthony Dickey’s Hair Rules Salon Styled My Mane For the Holidays

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

My fellow protective style warriors know it’s paramount to rock a head-turning style for the holidays while keeping our manes in tip-top shape. Since I’m known to rock a wig install year-round, the holidays were the perfect time to switch things up. Luckily, Shea Moisture came in major clutch to provide the opportunity to do just that at the Hair Rules salon in New York City, which happens to be owned and operated by celebrity hairstylist and textured hair extraordinaire Anthony Dickey.

Once I stepped foot in the Hair Rules salon, I immediately felt at home. The shop layout featured a bright and beautiful open space with Anthony with a modern-chic touch. Each styling chair is placed in front of floor-to-ceiling mirrors with wood panels. The drying chairs sat in front of a wall as white blow-dryers hovered above each chair with bundles of magazines for light reading. The salon also has beautiful artwork, with one colorful focal image of women sitting under blow-dryers.

Source: Letty Ravelo / Letty RaveloI was immediately greeted by Anthony’s colleague, Ms. Letisia “Letty” Ravelo, who instructed me to hang up my garments and get comfortable. Anthony welcomed me with open arms as he finished working magic on a client.

As I sat in one of the chairs, Anthony came over and ran his hands through my 4C mane. As we chatted about which hairstyle I should choose, I opted for a braided ponytail. Anthony shared that braided pony’s were a popular choice, but they’ll make sure to add a unique flair to mine, which is where Letty came into play.

The wash process

Letty immediately got to work and took me to the wash station to properly cleanse my mane. Of course, Letty opted for Shea Moisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo ($11.99, Target.com) and Shea Moisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner ($11.99, Target.com) to give my hair a nourishing reset. Next, Letty applied the Hair Rules Nourishment Leave-In Moisturizer ($26, Hairrules.com) all over my damp, curly strands, then she blow-dried. I loved that Letty took her time to blow dry my strands, which resulted in a seamless process sans breakage and discomfort.

Letty then applied Hair Rules’ signature oil mixture to my hair and scalp before blow-drying for a final time. As we talked about my braided pony, Letty touched on the importance of adequately utilizing protective styles.

“If you’re not properly protecting your hair, it’s a s—y job,” Letty said, to which I agreed. The Hair Rules’ signature oil hydrates your mane from root to tip to promote a healthy mane. As a result, moisture goes the distance, and you can see growth over time.

Time to braid

Once my mane was freshly dried and oiled to perfection, Letty began working her magic. This braided pony takes inspiration from Fulani braids, and the classic braided ponytail with extensions added. She started by parting my crown, focusing on the center of my head where most of the braids would lay. After styling the center, Letty created two mini braids draped down by my ears.

Next, Letty added hair to my ponytail to build a massive braid that ended in the middle of my back. Then, she wrapped the ponytail in silver hair wrap string and adorned it with hair jewels. As for the side braids, Letty added a mix of large and medium-sized hollow wood hair beads.

I set my hair for 15 minutes under the dryer, and it was a wrap. Not only did Letty outdo herself, but she also provided me with multiple gems for my hair growth journey. Plus, my family couldn’t stop complimenting my new ‘do.

It’s safe to say that Anthony and Letty have full access to my mane from here on out.

