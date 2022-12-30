Recreate This Sultry Purple Smokey Eye For NYE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Nothing says New Year’s Eve Glam like a smokey eye. This year we’re adding color to this classic night-out makeup. First up, we have an Unagi eyeliner pot from NARS as the base for our blue smokey eye.

Apply it all over the lid and the lower lash line. This product sets quickly so be sure to blend it out right away!

Blend out the blue with a warm dark brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush. Lorella chrome flakes in “baby girl” are going right up against the lash line to add dimension.

After foundation, I’m going straight into contouring and highlight. Cream products are great because they blend right into the skin to facilitate a snatched and sculpted effect. Try using a smaller brush to apply highlighter, You’ll have more control of the product and placement.

Use bronzer to blend the highlight and contour together. Brown girls need bronzer too!

Now it’s time for “Chestnut” lip liner and “Bronx” lipstick from MAC. I added two tones of lip gloss on top to achieve the ultimate glossy nude. And that’s all there is to it!

