Garcelle Beauvais Shows Us How To Master Last-Minute Holiday Shopping At Target

The holiday season came at us fast! If you’re like the rest of us, you’re likely wondering how you blinked and ended up in December, also known as the most wonderful time of the year.

This is a safe space for all the last minute shoppers out there. In fact, mega retailer Target has teamed up with our favorite Housewife and actress Garcelle Beauvais in efforts to show us how to master holiday shopping when you’re down to the wire.

Not only is Target promoting a slew of holiday savings that make last-minute shopping worth wild, you can literally find something for every member of your family, including the extended folks like your neighbors and the mail man.

Here are the perks

Target’s industry-leading same-day services – Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

Free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using a Target RedCard.

Free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase, plus an extended holiday return window for electronics and entertainment to Jan. 24, 2023.

Target is also offering incredible deals on must-have gifting and gathering items through the end of the season, including this week:

30% off Matching Family Sleep Sets and Shoes

40% off Ninja appliances

Buy One, Get One 50% off Toys

30% off Wondershop pet apparel

Tackle your last-minute holiday shopping with Target. Check out my exclusive interview with Garcelle Beauvais as we discuss holiday must-haves and the best strategy for completing your shopping without a hitch.

