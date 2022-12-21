Woman Who Couldn’t Find Her Kids Arrested For Assaulting American Airline Employee [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On another episode of people of wildin’ in the airport, a woman was arrested after attacking an American Airlines employee.

According to reports, police arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie at the Miami International Airport after she “took her frustrations out on a gate agent when she couldn’t find her two children, who had walked off to use the bathroom.”

McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City with her kids and had a layover at the south Florida airport.

Reports. state that she began screaming, went behind the desk, tossed keyboards, and ripped the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter causing around $10,000 worth of damage. She also grabbed a computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent hitting her in the shoulder.

American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls gave a statement saying, “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The mother was booked on an aggravated battery charge, among others with a $13,000 bond. The American Airlines employee suffered bruising on her right shoulder area.

