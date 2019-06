Via: Wral.Com

Gov. Bev Perdue is reminding North Carolina motorists to bring in the new year by not drinking and driving. State and local law enforcement officers will be out in force as part of the Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” campaign to remove impaired drivers off the road. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” campaign began Dec. 4 and continues until Jan. 3.

