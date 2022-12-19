Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

If there’s one person who is always fine it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. No matter if she’s your fashion goals, beauty goals, natural hair goals, body goals, or just all-around positive vibes goals, one thing we can all agree on is that she’s absolutely goals.

The veteran actress made all of our weeks that much brighter when she took to Instagram to share a few posts of herself enjoying some pool time in the sun while on vacation in Jamacia. The 50-year-old style icon showed off her natural hair and body while rocking a sexy bikini and flicking it up for the gram.

In the photo set, she gave us a few full-body shots before posting a couple of photos of herself coming out of the water we could really see her flawless and sunkissed skin. She appropriately captioned the photoset with the Jamaican flag emoji, which at the time of this post has received over 277k likes.

“Yes maaammm real bodies matter ” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the fire photo set while another commented, “Ok. Stop. I can’t. I can’t. ” and another wrote, “Skkkkuuuusssee me! ” and we have to agree, she looks amazing!

