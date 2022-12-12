LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Diddy just randomly announced that at 53 years old, he is a new father again. He shared the news that his new daughter, Love Sean Combs was born in October and he and his other six children are welcoming her with love. Though he’s dating Yung Miami, the baby is not by her. Gary has the tea on this baby and Adele’s relationship in the video below.

Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Diddy’s New Baby + Adele Begs Boyfriend To Marry Her [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com