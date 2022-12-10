WATCH: Charlotte Community Demands Justice For Shanquella Robinson

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The holidays are a time for family and community to come together and share joy and love. But for Shanquella Robinson’s loved ones, this holiday season includes a call for justice and accountability for the young woman’s tragic death.

Sponsored by the Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury Teen Advisory Board, Shanquella’s supporters and family gathered at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in the Uptown community. The group has hosted several community events over the years, including its annual Day of Giving.

Community leaders from organizations like Mothers of Murdered Offspring and the United Council for Change were also in attendance. According to Queen City News, Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston and Mecklenburg County Boardmember Pat Cotham were also in attendance.

During the rally, a speaker called out the rush to put everything on social media without regard for an individual’s well-being. “What was meant to humiliate this young lady, turned around and introduced this young lady to the world,” she said. “I’m going to encourage you all to keep on praying.”

Comments during the stream were overwhelmingly positive and uplifting.

The brutal and graphic video released showing the violent attack leading to Shanquella’s death rocked many of us to our core. But Shanquella’s family and community are unrelenting in seeing justice served.

According to reports, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for the crime of femicide, but Shanquella’s sister recently said no arrest had been made.

Shanquella’s story has touched many beyond her Charlotte family. Her story has emerged as a cautionary tale for the company we keep. Some speakers encouraged attendees to be watchful of those around them.

Watch the full rally below:

