Local Holiday Parades Announce Rule Changes Following Raleigh Tragedy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Several local communities are changing rules for their upcoming Christmas parades to ensure safety for all participants and paradegoers

WRAL reports that the changes were made following the Nov. 20 tragedy at Raleigh’s holiday parade. As previously reported, a dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, identified as 11-year-old Hailey Brooks, was struck and killed by a pickup truck that lost its brakes. The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. It was proven that Glass had a number of non-moving violations on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected.

In an effort to prevent similar tragic events, Cary, Durham, Fayetteville, and other local towns have announced new rules for their upcoming parades.

Cary

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh’s annual event. The Cary Jaycees on Tuesday announced changes to itson Dec. 10 after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh’s annual event.

The changes include:

Candy will not be allowed to be thrown to spectators. To keep spectators from running in the street, parade participants must walk along the sidewalk and hand out candy.

Floats must arrive to the parade site no later than 12 p.m. The parade begins at 2 p.m.

All drivers participating in the parade should bring a copy of their latest inspection report if they have one.

Cary police and firefighters will inspect cars and trailers before the parade.

No more than 16 people are allowed on any float.

Durham

Participants walking in the parade will not be placed directly in front of floats in the parade lineup.

Vehicle groups will be placed in front of all floats in the lineup.

All City/Park vehicles participating in the parade, including those pulling floats, will be inspected within seven days prior to the event date.

Garner

In Garner, parade organizers told WRAL News they’re working with police to update safety protocols.

They’ll be giving drivers a sheet of instructions about what to do if they lose control and plan to increase buffer distances between vehicles and people walking in the parade.

Fayetteville

In Fayetteville, the Rotary Christmas parade will have longer gaps between groups.

“I tell everyone to please be a little extra patient with us this year because we’re going to intentionally create additional space between entrants,” Rotary Club president Brandon Price said.

Price said they’re working with the city to make sure emergency crews are in place to respond quickly if something goes wrong.

“We can’t prepare for everything, but we’re trying really hard to prepare for as much as we can,” Price said.

Clayton

The Town of Clayton is working with the Clayton Rotary Club, the parade organizers, to re-emphasize to all parade participants the long-established set of safety measures for the Dec. 10 Clayton Christmas Parade. Additionally, the Town would like the public to be aware of the following:

The Clayton Police Department will be verifying that vehicles participating in the parade have a current registration and that all drivers have a valid operator’s license and are at least 18 years of age.

Large groups of walkers will be placed strategically throughout the parade lineup.

Parade participants are not permitted to throw candy, favors, or other materials from floats or vehicles. These items may be passed out by participants walking on the street accompanying the floats.

Additional Town personnel will be strategically placed along the parade route to help monitor participants in the parade.

For a complete list of parade rules, please visit http://www.claytonchristmasparade.org/parade-rules.

“As with any special event, safety is the Town’s number one priority,” Nathanael Shelton, the town’s communication director, said in an email. “Incident action plans are in place and are constantly being adjusted to ensure the safest environment possible.”

RELATED POST: Raleigh Christmas Parade Cancelled After Girl Struck, Killed By Truck

Local Holiday Parades Announce Rule Changes Following Raleigh Tragedy was originally published on hiphopnc.com