Gary’s Tea: Woman Exposes LaTocha Scott’s Husband & Says She’s Having His Baby! [WATCH]

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
LaTocha Scott’s husband has a little secret and she’s come forward. Instagram Model Unykue Foucha came forward about her reported pregnancy with Scott’s husband, Rocky Bivens. This comes after the drama with her group Xscape and their tour.  Gary has the tea on this story and what it takes to become Beyonce’s nanny. Hear it in the video below.

Gary’s Tea: Woman Exposes LaTocha Scott’s Husband & Says She’s Having His Baby! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

