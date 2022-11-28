Odell Beckham Jr.’s Lawyer Addresses American Airlines Incident

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An attorney for Odell Beckham Jr. has issued a statement on the NFL free agent’s recent incident aboard an American Airlines flight in Miami.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver had to be escorted off the plane heading to LA on Sunday, November 27. According to Miami-Dade Police, the flight crew grew concerned when Beckham didn’t comply with their orders to fasten his seatbelt while appearing to be floating in and out of consciousness prior to takeoff. A statement from American Airlines says that he was asked to leave the flight for “failing to follow crew members instructions and refusing to fasten [his] seatbelt.”

Beckham’s attorney, Daniel Davillier, issued a statement, obtained by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Earlier today, Odell Beckham Jr. boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems,” the statement began. “The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off. Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked. He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane.”

Davillier went on to say that Beckham interacted with an “overzealous flight attendant” that sought to “prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.” The disruption also caused the flight to be delayed and required passengers to deboard.

“The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him.

“That incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Beckham is not facing any charges for the incident.

