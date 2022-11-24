Happy Thanksgiving From HB!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Can you believe it’s Thanksgiving already? If you’re like me, you’ve been up cooking all night and your turkey is currently in the oven ready to make a grand appearance. You might be setting your table or putting the finishing touches on the mac and cheese, whatever you’re doing don’t forget to stop and remember what the holiday is all about — giving thanks. Here at HB, we’re thankful for all our readers.

Shamika Sanders, Managing Editor

You know what I love about our audience?! They do not hesitate to let us know if they love or hate a topic we’re reporting on. They let us know what they like with what they engage with on social media, and let us know if they agree or disagree with our personal takes. Thank you for liking, sharing, and reading our content. Thank you for being loyal and holding us accountable when we get it right or wrong.

Marsha Badger, Senior Editor

HelloBeautiful has a devoted audience that keeps important conversations going. I am grateful for their honesty, openness, and support of all things Black Girl Magic! Promoting Black women will always be near and dear to my heart. I am thankful for the freedom to write about the things I love and watch the HB audience widely receive them.

