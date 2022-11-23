Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look

Kelly Rowland was spotted making an appearance on The Today Show this week donning a beautiful white look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all white look to perfection. Styled by Kolin Carter, the two piece suit featured an oversized white embroidered button down blazer with matching bell bottom slacks that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in loose curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process. Check it out below.