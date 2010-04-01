Man charged with stomping on women’s high heels

Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday who they say stomped on the heels of women in downtown Raleigh.

Investigators said that Jerami Caleb Spencer, of 118 E. South St. 521-B, grabbed one woman by the ankle and kicked the high heels of other women. The incidents occurred on South Wilmington Street in February and March.

Spencer was charged with four counts of assault on a female. He was released Tuesday after posting a $7,000 bond.

