CLOSE
Local
Home

Man charged with stomping on women’s high heels

1 reads
Leave a comment

Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday who they say stomped on the heels of women in downtown Raleigh.

Investigators said that Jerami Caleb Spencer, of 118 E. South St. 521-B, grabbed one woman by the ankle and kicked the high heels of other women. The incidents occurred on South Wilmington Street in February and March.

Spencer was charged with four counts of assault on a female. He was released Tuesday after posting a $7,000 bond.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 45 mins ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 52 mins ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close