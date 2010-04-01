CLOSE
Year In Review
Home

Music Video Director Says Erykah Badu Wanted To Get Arrested

0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the directors of Erykah Badu’s controversial “Window Seat” video says that he believes she wanted to get arrested after disrobing in downtown Dallas for the video.

The duo of Coodie and Chike, who also helmed Kanye West’s debut video “Through The Wire” were the men behind the camera for the video. They recently spoke with MTV News about the video.

“We already had planned for Coodie to make a certain move with the camera so that she would have the time to get up and do what she had to do to come for the rebirth for the last scene,” [Chike] said of the jump-and-shoot guerilla shoot that was carried out without any official permits or clearances. “But then after that it was more like, ‘Where’s the van?’ The van wasn’t where we all thought it was supposed to be.”

But luckily, moments later it screeched up across the street and everyone turned around and made a run for it. “Rushed in the van and she broke,” said Chike of Badu’s escape, which came as a few shocked bystanders made some noise about calling the cops…

Though no cops rolled up on them, Chike said Badu was prepared if the authorities nabbed her. “Her contingency plan was get arrested,” he said. “She was big on doing it.”Coodie revealed that the directors had already collected bail money just in case. “I think she really wanted to get arrested, even make a bigger message,” he said.

Read the whole article at MTV.com!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 42 mins ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 46 mins ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 52 mins ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 hour ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 2 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close