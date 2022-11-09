LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a heavily-contested race for a vacant seat in the US Senate, the race is officially called for Republican Ted Budd.

WRAL reports that with 98% of precincts reporting, Budd received 51% of the votes, while his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley held about 47% of the votes. Early poll results showed Beasley with a strong lead, thanks to early and absentee voting. However, as polls closed at 7:30 pm, Budd benefitted greatly from Election Day votes, which, by tradition, consists of mostly Republican voters.

Although votes are still being counted in larger counties, including Wake County, news outlets are pretty much calling it a done deal. Budd will take the seat vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

Other State Election Results:

Mary-Ann Baldwin will serve another term as Raleigh’s mayor, with 47% of the votes. She defeated Terrance (Truth) Ruth with 41% of the votes and DaQuanta Copeland with 10% of the votes.

Click HERE to view other election results within the state, and click HERE to check out the national results.

MIDTERMS 2022: Ted Budd Defeats Cheri Beasley In Tight Senate Race was originally published on hiphopnc.com