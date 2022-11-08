Ashanti Is Our Style Goals In Her Recent Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier today showing off her designer black and white from all angles, this time sharing the look to her Instagram page, and it’s safe to say that we’re still in love with this trendy look!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty modeled the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white custom trench coat, matching black and white boots, black fishnet stockings and a black belt.

The beauty paired the sexy black and white look with black style Dior sunglasses and jewelry and wore the sexy, sparkling look as she modeled in a few Instagram Posts which she shared on her Instagram page and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style with looks curls and served face and body to complete her effortless slay.

For the first Instagram post, she simply captioned the photo set with a black heart emoji and let the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

For her next post, the beauty posed on a bench and served face and body and captioned the look, “Got a new Agenda with someone u prolly know.. ”

Check it out below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK and giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s most recent effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

