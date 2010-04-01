Gabourey Sidibe To Host “Saturday Night Live”!

Dear Howard Stern,

Gabourey Sidibe is doing just fine, thank you very much!

Despite the shock jock’s controversial remarks that the Precious Oscar nominee will have trouble getting more work in Hollywood because of her size (Howard Stern Goes In On Oprah & Gabourey Sidibe), a source has exclusively revealed that Ms. Sidibe is going to be hosting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live! “It literally just happened,” the source said of the deal.

No word on an exact date yet, but Jennifer Lopez hosts this Saturday.

SNL is not—we repeat, not—the only gig Sidibe has scored since her feature film debut. She has a recurring role on Showtime’s upcoming The Big C, about a teacher (Laura Linney) living with cancer. Sidibe plays one of her sassy students. The series is set to premiere in August.

We think she’ll do great. After all, we all know Sidibe’s got some great comedic timing.

via:hellobeautiful

