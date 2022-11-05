Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Yung Miami ‘s style is absolutely everything and the talented rapper was recently spotted turning up at Diddy’s birthday party donning a sexy, curve hugging ensemble that we certainly love!

The gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense at her boo’s birthday party over the weekend in a colorful, curve hugging dress from Jean Paul Gaultier x Y Project. The designer look currently retails for $1,590 and fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with sandals to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her black lock in a sleek and straight ponytail style as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram. Check out the sexy look below.

All eyes were certainly the City Girl last night as she was right by her boo’s side during his big birthday bash and gifted the rap mogul a blinged out chain in front of the entire party.

“Wow. Somebody put this on,” the rap mogul said after opening up his gift before standing up to kiss the rap beauty. Check it out below.

We can’t get enough of them! Happy birthday, Diddy!

