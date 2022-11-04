LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rock-T is filling in for Da Brat and the Hot Spot is very hot! Drake and 21 Savage just released their collab tape and it’s already starting drama on the internet. Drake allegedly dissed Megan Thee Stallion in one of the songs discussing the shooting with Tory Lanez.

In The Hot Spot, we break down these lyrics and dissect why Drizzy would discuss this situation.

Hot Spot: Why Did Drake Diss Megan Thee Stallion? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com