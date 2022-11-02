Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There are more questions than answers in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, one-third of the superstar rap group Migos who died early Tuesday morning following a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Houston.

Among those questions are who shot Takeoff, why was the 28-year-old shot and who saw what?

It’s been alleged on social media with unverified claims that at least one of the people who fired shots following a party at 810 Billards & Bowling was associated with Takeoff and Migos. The Associated Press reported that only 40 people were in attendance at the party.

Here’s everything we know.

The suspects

NBC News reported that Houston police said they were looking for two suspects, but little else if anything is known surrounding the person or people who fired the fatal shot or shots.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at least two people fired guns. Finner said there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward and share their accounts, something that in Hip-Hop circles is tantamount to blasphemy and is oftentimes described as “snitching,” a no-no in rap.

Why were shots fired?

Unverified theories abound on social media when it comes to the question of why shots were even fired in the first place, especially following a party that was absent of reports of any violence inside.

One account from a self-described eyewitness who posted claims on Twitter alleged that Takeoff was killed “by stray bullets” following an argument that involved his uncle and fellow Migos group member Quavo and an unidentified man.

While it’s been reported that Takeoff was killed during or over a dice game, the alleged eyewitness tweeted that Quavo and the other man were not arguing about dice and that “Takeoff wasn’t even shooting [dice] with them.”

As purported truth of her presence at the shooting, the tweet posted two photos purportedly from the night in question. One photo claims to show Takeoff from behind standing next to a woman in a brown beret. The next photo is a bathroom selfie of a woman wearing a brown beret, suggesting that she is the same person who was standing next to Offset around the time he was shot.

The tweet goes on to suggest that Takeoff was an innocent bystander who kept “to himself the whole night.”

Subsequent tweets from the same account said they “didn’t see faces who fired shots” and denied holding back any information.

Screenshots of text messages allegedly from a person present during the shooting show claims of Quavo playing dice and losing badly, prompting the rapper to get “aggressive with the wrong mob ties” member, a reference to the record label owned by the namesake son of Houston-based rap music mogul J Prince.

The screenshots show whoever wrote the text message claimed the shots “were coming from somebody Migos was with” and that the shooting “was wild and hit takeoff by accident,” prompting the alleged targets to return fire.

The text message said Takeoff “was the coolest quietest” person “the whole time” at the party that night.

Did Quavo see who shot Takeoff?

All indications are that Quavo and Takeoff were near each other during the shooting that was allegedly sparked by an argument Quavo had. TMZ referred to it as a “heated argument” that took place “more than 30 seconds before the shooting began.”

After Quavo reportedly exclaimed, “I don’t get down like that!,” more than 10 shots can be heard. TMZ suggested, “it sounds like they came from at least 2 different weapons.”

Assuming that is the truth, it’s not clear whether Quavo has offered up any of that information to the police, who claim to still be seeking the gunman or gunmen more than 24 hours after the shooting.

What about other witnesses?

If the reports of a dice game are true and the photos and video footage populating timelines that purport to have been taken at the dice game, there were a good number of people at the shooting when it broke out. Conventional wisdom suggests that at least one person knows who the shooter is.

Isn’t there video footage?

At least one video purportedly recorded at the time the shooting broke out is seemingly not definitive as multiple shots can be heard and people can be seen running for cover, but no one’s face is clear.

Another unfortunate piece of video footage shows Quavo crying over Takeoff’s body as blood can be seen on the ground.

NewsOne has decided against linking to the graphic video footage.

Perhaps law enforcement professionals are poring over that and other videos recorded Tuesday morning outside of the bowling alley, but it seemed that to the untrained eye there was no way to identify people in the footage from the actual shooting itself.

This report will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.

Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects was originally published on newsone.com