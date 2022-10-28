NC State To Observe “Wellness Day” on November 3

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

North Carolina State University has announced a “Wellness Day” on November 3 as a response to three student deaths by suicide this semester. There will be no classes, assignments, or exams expected on this day.

As reported by WRAL, NC State will also hold a “State of Wellness” discussion on Tuesday, Nov 1 from 6-7p.m. in the Talley Student Union to openly talk with students about how to tackle this topic.

NC State is following the lead of UNC Chapel Hill, which had two “well-being” days this semester after a series of student suicides last fall. NC State students have been heavily requesting and petitioning for “wellness days,” both in light of recent events and to generally combat the stress that comes with adjusting to campus life.

Chancellor Randy Woodson issued a video message, posted on the school’s YouTube account.

This comes as North Carolina, along with the country as a whole, has been combating a growing mental health crisis. According to the NC State Center for Health Statistics, suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people in North Carolina ages 10-18 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19-34 in 2019.

