Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reportedly Closing For The Rest Of The School Year

Kanye West’s Donda Academy is reportedly closing for the rest of the academic school year.

Sources say that Hollywood Unlocked obtained the email of the closing which states, “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However , at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

The email continued with, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community.” Families of the academy are reportedly wondering how to get their tuition money back from the unaccredited private Christian prep school for students K-8. According to sources, the California private school’s tuition is $15,000 a year.

This news follows Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald both announced leaving Donda Sports, due to his antics. Other big companies have dropped Ye from deals like Balenciaga. GAP, and Adidas. Ye also was allegedly turned away from Sketchers when trying to find a new home for his Yeezy brand.

Donda Academy aimed to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” by learning “fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes” with “full school worship, Core classes of language arts, math and science, lunch & recess, enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour” in the daily school schedule according to its website.

