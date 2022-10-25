Angelina Jolie Visits Her Daughter Zahara At Spelman College

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Angelina Jolie recently stopped by Spelman College to pay her daughter Zahara a surprise visit.

The actress was spotted “casually walking” about the school’s campus during the HBCU’s coveted homecoming weekend celebration. Some students and even a few parents stopped to take photos with Jolie and 17-year-old Zahara, as they spent some quality mother-daughter time together.

This isn’t the first time Jolie has visited the prestigious HBCU. In August, the “Salt” actress helped her daughter move into her dorm before the semester kicked off.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jolie spoke about how emotional it was to watch her teenage daughter leave the nest for college. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” the actress told the school’s V.P. Darryl Holloman. “I haven’t started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together.”

Earlier this year, fans showered the mother of six with praise after she announced that Zahara would be attending the female liberal arts college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a photo of daughter alongside her classmates. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the star added.

The Oscar-award-winning actress shares young Zahara with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In addition to Zahara, the former couple co-parent four other children together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

No matter the distance, Ms. Jolie is always going to be there for her babies! Congrats to Zahara on starting her first year in college, too! We hope she’s having a blast.

