LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to the gorgeous, Monica! When she’s not busy giving us hits after hits, the style queen is always killing the fashion game and her latest photo is proof that she just keeps getting better and better with time!

In her latest Instagram photo, the beauty celebrated her 42nd birthday with a sexy photo shoot as she rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy while spending time on the beach. For her look, she donned an all white draped look that she wore as a dress and was perfect for her nighttime beach look. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek straight style with a middle part while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

The starlet shared the stunning photo with her Instagram follower in honor of her birthday and simply captioned the post, “42 ” to indicate her new year for her 12.3 million social media followers. Check it out below.

“My fine ass friend, y’all 22 yo still can’t touch her lol I said it ” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the birthday post while another commented, “42….where umm flipped tht number around you mean 24 ”

It’s true, Mo looked good and will only keep getting better with age! Happy birthday to this beautiful songstress!

Don’t miss…

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Announces Partnership With Olay Body

Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com