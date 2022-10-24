Erykah Badu Shares Her Menopause Journey In A Soulful Instagram Post

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Leave to Erykah Badu to make menopause seem so profoundly eloquent. The neo-soul singer took to her Instagram to share her experience with the climacteric, and of course she put a soulful spin on it.

It’s hard to believe that Erykah Badu is 51 years old. It was just yesterday she was serenading us with her deep lyrics and soothing tunes. Fast forward to today, and the mogul is sharing her journey with menopause and of course making light of the situation.

In an Instagram video, Badu is filmed in her usual unique regalia as she strikes fierce poses. She makes eye contact with the camera as she flashes her gaudy rings and bracelets. Her video puts you in a trance and her caption pulls you in even more. “Peace Peace I’m 51 . let’s talk about the flowering of menopause… Blessed with The time when A QUEEN truly TAKES HER THROWN (throne) . Oh it t can be a lonely place if we aren’t careful. Get your nutrients (mind , body & soul) Share your feelings and thoughts with people who love you. I miss the thought of having lil babies in my belly and periods and womb stuff like that . BUT I AM NOW ABLE TO SHARE MY WISDOM AND JOYFULLY GROW INTO THE GLITTER DRIPPING PHOENIX CREATED THRU THE FIRE in other words … bitch it’s hot .don’t talk to me . lol ,” wrote Badu.

Badu makes anything look good and seem cool, even hot flashes. We just love her!

