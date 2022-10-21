LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rock-T is shouting out the first HBCU first for the HBCU segment! Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania was the first HBCU institution ever. Just 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia, the university was founded on February 25, 1837. The school has so much history and Rock T explains it all in the video below.

SEE: HBCU Homecoming Violence Highlights Complex Issue Of Safety At Black Colleges

SEE: How Eddie Robinson Jr.’s Beef With Deion Sanders Could Actually Help The SWAC—And HBCU Football

SEE: Black USC Student Creates First Majorette Team, Sparking Another PWI & HBCU Debate

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HBCU U KNOW: Thee FIRST HBCU Institution Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com