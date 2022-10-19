Gas With The Gas?! Circle K Gas Stations In Florida Will Start Selling Weed In 2023

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It looks like Circle K will start supplying double of your gas needs.

According to sources, the gas station is collaborating with “multi-state cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries to sell licensed cannabis at Circle K gas outlets in the state of Florida.” This partnership looks to be the first of its kind where marijuana will be available to buy inside the convenience store despite weed only being legally sold in dispensaries.

This is expected to be normalized “by fusing it with standard consumer products,” said Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler while describing the partnership as “a futuristic deal.”

The company Green Thumb is looking to sell weed in at least 10 Circle K locations that will be branded “RISE Express” stores with a separate entrance from the gas station. People will still need a medical marijuana card due to cannabis only being allowed to be purchased for medical reasons in the state.

Though this intuitive is starting out small, they’re looking to expand to other states in the future. Is this a good futuristic idea?

