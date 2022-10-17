College Application Week: Find Out Where in The Triangle You Can Have Fees Waived

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This week, October 17-21, is College Application Week, and several colleges and universities in the state are waiving their fees!

As part of their “Countdown to College” campaign, the College Foundation of North Carolina has compiled a list of schools that will waive their fees, which could add up to $100 per application. Schools that are not participating in the waivers may accept College Board or ACT fee waivers for students who qualify for financial assistance. The CFNC website has the full list of schools, but here are some notable selections in The Triangle.

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina A&T University

Saint Augustine’s University

Shaw University

All 58 community colleges in the state

