Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and her longtime partner Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

The couple officially wed in front of their closest friends and family including The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, singers Tiny Harris and Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda and of course, Toya’s daughter Reginae Carter and more. Shortly after the ceremony, the beautiful bride took to Instagram to share photos from her big day and it’s safe to say that she was absolutely stunning on her big day in her lavish wedding gown that had her looking like a true princess.

“Finally got my fairy-tale ending. Thank you @eseazenabor for making me feel like a real life princess. #isaidyestothedress” the beauty captioned one of her social media photos. Check it out below.

She also shared a photo set of her and her new hubby on their big day, this time captioning this post, “Introducing Mr. & Mrs RUSHING. ”

Check it out below.

And just earlier today, the new bride shared a photo set of her stunning bridal party as they slayed in their all white gowns. “Bride Tribe.

#rushingdowntheaisle #mygirls”she simply captioned this post of all of these beautiful Black queens. Check out the stunning looks below.

Congratulations to Toya Johnson and her new hubby on their special day!

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com