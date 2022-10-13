Issa Rae Talks Entering Her ‘Mogul Era’ In Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The gorgeous and incomparable Issa Rae covers Elle Magazine’s Women in Hollywood issue, and rightfully so.

The publication refers to Rae as “The Boss,” and her long list of achievements proves them correct. The Insecure actress details her road to success and the everyday habits that keep her on target to achieve her goals, like waking up at 4 am every morning.

Self-starters and budding entrepreneurs who’ve watched Rae’s rise to success are inspired by her journey, myself included. The creator, writer, producer, actress, and entrepreneur refers to her current life cycle as her mogul era. “[As a kid], I knew I wanted to write, but I definitely did not have a vision of what I’m doing now,” Rae says. “I just didn’t know what was possible,” she tells the publication.

Issa Rae on being a boss

With multiple businesses and projects under her belt, Rae’s work life looks like a 24-hour operation. She quickly learned that being a creator and a boss have their differences.

“I was just talking about how much I hate it the other day. [laughs] I love the work, but leading [a company] is a completely different beast. It’s a full-time job. I realize that I can only do the full-time job when I’m not creating, which is kind of a nonstarter for me. So trying to find that balance and make sure that these brilliant people that I’ve hired have vision and direction is my main priority, but it requires a different part of my brain to run.”

Issa Rae on being a role model

Whether Rae likes it or not, she’s become the prototype for Black creatives everywhere. Women like her and Quinta Brunson are examples of what can happen when you hustle hard and stay true to yourself. But when it comes to being a role model, the Emmy-Award-winning actress says to proceed at your own risk.

“I don’t feel any responsibility. I’m like, ‘If you look up to me, proceed with caution. That’s on you. I’m sorry, while also flattered. But good luck to you if you do.’ I’m very transparent about my mistakes. I’m very transparent about my journey. But I don’t have to watch myself or what I do. If I had a legion of 12-year-old girl fans, I would be more cautious, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Read the rest of the interview here.

