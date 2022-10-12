LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Another day, another honor for our very own Melissa Wade!

On Saturday, October 8, Melissa, along with gospel artist Kim Person, was honored by TCP Magazine’s Peggy Tatum as a “Hometown Hero.” Wade and Person were honored “for unselfish service to our fans, the kingdom, and the Raleigh/Durham communities which has brightened the lives of so many and propelled the community forward.”

During the event, not only did Melissa receive the honor, but she also blessed us with an impromptu performance with her sisters! Clearly, she never ceases to amaze us.

Check out the performance and some more pictures below!

Melissa Wade Honored as Hometown Hero by TCP Magazine was originally published on thelightnc.com