Who ain’t worldwide?!

Kandi is coming for Marlo Hampton after she said that Kandi isn’t known outside of Atlanta during a fight in Jamaica. During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion Andy asks Marlo does she think Kandi is not worldwide.

“No, she’s worldwide. It’s just when I was saying it at the time I was saying you’re not in the circles I’m in,” said Marlo.

“When we go places—to Paris or London—I’m just saying we’re in different circles,” she adds. “But you’re known worldwide.”

Marlo continued by saying, “It’s different. If me or Kandi right now go to Paris or London or something, I going to get in to certain doors Kandi would not be able to get into.”

Kandi, who doesn’t miss a beat or bag, decided to make a funny joke poking fun at the situation and mocking what the fashion queen Marlo had to say.

Watch the video below.

Kandi Mocks Marlo Hampton In Instagram Video For Saying She’s Not Worldwide [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com