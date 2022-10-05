LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s 14-year marriage has come to an end and it shocked the world. What’s wild is that Gary With Da Tea and Da Brat spoke with Cory prior to the divorce news and he didn’t share much about Tia. He actually shared that he was on the way to the strip club that night.

Hear the tea in the video below and learn more about the other divorces that happened yesterday.

Gary’s Tea Exclusive! Cory Hardrict Said THIS Yesterday Before The Divorce From Tia Mowry Was Announced! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com