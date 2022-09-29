New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Legal representatives for Atlanta rapper Gunna have filed a third motion in court this week with the hopes of landing a bond hearing.

In court documents published on Sept. 26, the Hip-Hop star’s legal team argued that the latest indictment from prosecutors failed to provide sufficient “evidence” to support claims of the rapper being a danger to society. Lawyers for the “pushin P” hitmaker said that his “only serious overt act” was dropped last month. Now they are pushing Georgia prosecutors to release Gunna, due to their lack of evidence.

In their new indictment, prosecutors claimed Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested at a traffic stop in May 2018 after police discovered “high-capacity” weapons on the rapper and four other individuals in the vehicle. But this week, lawyers for the “Drip Too Hard” rhymer argued that prosecutors have failed to find a witness who “actually made an accusation that Kitchens has threatened anybody,” according to WSBTV. They are asking for the star’s name to be removed from the indictment and for the case to be dismissed. They say that Kitchens was only charged with violating the Georgia window tint statute, but all other charges were dropped.

In a statement, the Atlanta native’s lawyer Steven Sadow told Complex:

“Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Gunna has been in jail since May 2022. In the spring, officials from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office indicted him and 25 other artists affiliated with the Hip-Hop label YSL on racketeering, theft, and assault among other charges. Following his arrest, Gunna was slammed with one count of racketeering. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper received stolen property and was in possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. Lyrics from some of the rapper’s popular songs were used in court to file a case against him, but his law team says that his lyrical content “provides no basis for denying bond.”

In June, Gunna took to Instagram with a brief update about the dispute, telling fans that this year was “one of the best,” despite the ongoing case. “For now, I don’t have my freedom,” he wrote. “But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

Fans of the star have been signing the Protect Black Art petition which calls for legislation at federal and state levels to limit the use of art as evidence in criminal trials. As of Sept. 29, the petition has received over 65,000 signatures just shy of its 75,000 goal.

Gunna’s trial date is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

