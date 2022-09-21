LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Cardi B. is coming for all her money no matter what! The rapper filed paperwork to garnish Tasha K’s wages for the total of $3.3 million she still owes. This includes all of the blogger’s property, money, wages, and other assets.

Also, we’re discussing Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday and Will Smith not posting her on her birthday. Hear about all this tea in the video below.

Gary’s Tea: Cardi B. To Start Garnishing Youtuber Tasha K’s Wages To Collect $3.3 Million [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com