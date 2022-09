LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE



This weekend, Fayetteville State University is set to celebrate the installation of its 12th Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer, Darrell T. Allison, J.D. Melissa Wade chats with Chancellor Allison about the weekend ahead and what he is planning for the future of FSU!

For more information about the installation, visit Fayetteville State’s website!

Darrell T. Allison Talks Upcoming Installation as Fayetteville State University’s 12th Chancellor was originally published on thelightnc.com