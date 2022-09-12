Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order On Estranged Wife, Says She Has Cost Him $400k In Deals

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ne-Yo is asking a judge for a gag order on his estranged wife Crystal Renay, claiming that she’s costing him money.

The couple is headed for divorce after eight years due to the singer’s adultery. She Crystal shared an Instagram post exposing his infidelities which he claims is the reason for the gag order.

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” his soon-to-be ex-wife stated.

He’s saying that she has cost him $400k in deals due to exposing his infidelity. Court documents say their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and “[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside [Crystal]” but objects to alimony.

They are currently battling over alimony and joint legal and physical custody of their three children; Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella.

The Smiths were married in 2016 and separated in February 2020, even filed for divorce but got back together and recently just renewed their vows in April 2022 before this current battle.

