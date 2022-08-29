Level Up: Karen Civil Promoted To General Manager & Executive Vice President of Young Money Records

… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Karen Civil is getting a promotion for all of the hard work she has done for Lil Wayne and his Young Money imprint.

Per Variety, Karen Civil is leveling up with Young Money and has been promoted to general manager and executive vice president of the label. In her new position, she will oversee the label’s operations and will report directly to Young Money CEO Mack Maine and Lil Wayne.

The roster as currently constructed features Wayne, of course, Mellow Rackz, Euro, Drizzy P, and Allan Cubas. Karen Civil’s promotion continues her longstanding relationship with Weezy, who was also her first client when she started her marketing agency, Always Civil.

“It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in. We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster and talent,” said Lil Wayne.

“Working with Wayne and Mack Maine for the last 10+ years in my career has always been an amazing privilege. From WeezyThankxYou, Beats By Dre, and various marketing developments this journey has been fulfilling, and now I have this role as GM/EVP where I can help expand and navigate the brand over the few years. It’s a full circle moment, and I’m excited to see what we achieve,” Civil exclusively told Variety.

In an Instagram post announcing her promotion, Civil wrote in the caption, “Full circle blessing. Thank you Mack for believing in me.”

Big congrats to Karen Civil. We’re looking forward to seeing what moves she will help Young Money make.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

