If people say that R&B is dead, Tank is here to prove it’s not. The R&B singer talks about his new album “R&B Money” which eventually turned into a podcast. He’s clearly very passionate about the industry but shares that after this album, he will be taking a break from music.

Hear Tank open up about his career, his upcoming album, and more.

EXCLUSIVE: Tank Says He’s Stepping Away From Music After His New Album “R&B Money” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com