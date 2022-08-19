Nene Leakes Shared An Inside Look Into Her BBL Surgery Experience On Instagram

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reality television star Nene Leakes has joined the ranks of many celebrities and enhanced her rump. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum collaborated with Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery as their ambassador to document her BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery, and she’s not shy about it at all.

Leakes posted a short reel highlighting her BBL surgery to her Instagram page with the caption, “I did it! I got a ‘𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐁𝐋’ with Dr. Okoro! Follow my surgery journey with Dr. Okoro at Georgia Plastic. I’m almost ready to show off my new snatched look but I want you to be snatched too!⁣” wrote Leakes.

In the video, Leakes is seen walking into Dr. Okoro’s office, preparing for her surgery. The 54-year-old greets the staff and the doctor with a hug. She’s then prepped for surgery and rolled off into the operating room, where Dr. Okoro’s team begins creating Leake’s new body.

In her second Instagram post, Leakes details her decision to get surgery and her partnership with Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. She explains that she and Dr. Okoro are going on a “Perfectly Pretty You” journey together. She also reminds her fans that plastic surgery is nothing new to her since she’s already gotten her nose and boobs done in the past.

Leakes explained that her original intentions were to remove fat from her back, sides, and stomach. However, after a consultation with Dr. Okoro, they decided to move the fat into her buttocks.

Leakes’ followers can receive $100 off their consultation.

