Cardi B Reveals She Uses Onion Water To Achieve Long, Healthy Tresses

Cardi B’s natural hair is long, healthy, and flowing and finally shared her secret to achieving such luxurious locs.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share the secret to keeping her hair healthy and shiny, explaining that she recently started washing her hair with boiled onion water.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she wrote on social media while sharing a before and after photo of her sleek and shiny locs. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy,” she continued. “It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

