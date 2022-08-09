Doja Cat Makes Shaved Brows Chic With Fun, Creative Designs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Doja Cat sent the internet spiraling when she took to Instagram Live and shaved off her eyebrows and hair. Her reason, you ask? “I just do not like to have hair,” the Grammy-award-winning musician told fans after hacking away at her thin brows and long tresses. The “Mooo” hitmaker explained that her body hair required too much upkeep. “I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. There were times when I’d put a beanie on top of my wig, that’s on top of a wig cap, that’s on top of braids,” she said in a video.

https://twitter.com/TheKittensRoom/status/1555378795389001730

We know the feeling. Doing your hair constantly can get tiring and extremely expensive, especially amongst all the new beauty trends currently flying around.

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like: shave your f–king head,” the star added.

Initially, some fans wondered if Doja was okay after leaping to become bald, but the rapper reassured fans that she was of sound mind when she made the decision.

“People think that, for some reason, I’m, like, not well because I don’t have hair on my face or on my head,” she said on Instagram live. “It’s just a wild f****** world we live in. Shaving my head made me feel really good because I know that everyone that liked me before my head was shaven and doesn’t like me now was never worth it,” the California native added.

We have to say we love Doja’s new look, and she’s been rocking it with so much edge and versatility. On Tuesday, the “Woman” crooner took to Instagram donning her cute baldie and fun eye makeup around her lids and freshly shaven brows.

The star used blue eye shadow and yellow and red eyeliner from Glisten Cosmetics to create a cool “space-age” design around her eyes and brows.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old dazzled up her brows with cute sunflowers and green vines using colorful eyeliner.

She also rocked a fun heart design around her bare brows.

Fans react to Doja Cat’s new bald look

Fans across the internet applauded the Billboard Award recipient for daring to sport her bold look loud and proud.

“Your creativity is unmatched,” wrote one fan on Instagram. While another stan chimed in: “DOJA I LOVE THIS IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS.”

A few social media users on Twitter went off on the haters who assumed Doja was having a mental health crisis because of her new look.

https://twitter.com/chanelhardypub_/status/1555570421683986432

https://twitter.com/pinkydollasign/status/1555926775796047872

We don’t care what the haters say, we’re in love! Have you ever shaved off all of your hair? Tell us about your experience below!

