It is often that timeless Gospel music crosses over to the secular realm. No other group knows that more than The Clark Sisters. Thanks to their innovative sound featured in songs like “You Brought The Sunshine” and “Livin’,” many in R&B and Soul have looked to the famed Detroit sister act for inspiration.

Music megastar Beyoncé is the latest to sample the Clark Sisters for Renaissance, her first new album in six years. The track “Church Girl” includes a sample of “Center of Thy Will,” featured on The Clark Sisters’ 1981 You Brought The Sunshine album. Now, despite the title, her song is anything BUT churchy. But still, you got to give Bey her props for flipping the sample. You can check out the song below. (NOTE: Song is NSFW for language.)

Speaking of “giving props,” Twinkie Clark definitely gave Beyoncé hers. In a video message, the “Queen of the B3 Hammond Organ” thanked Beyoncé for listening to and sampling the group. She then blessed us with an impromptu performance of “Center of Thy Will.” You can check out a clip below!

Now, of course, this is not the first time that Mrs. Knowles-Carter sampled The Clark Sisters. In 2017, Bey and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, sampled “Hi-Ya (Eternal Life)” for their “Family Feud,” featured on Jay’s 4:44 album. They are just two of the many that sampled The Clark Sisters over the years, along with Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Westside Gunn, and more.

What can we say? The Clark Sisters blazed a trail that EVERYONE can definitely follow!

Twinkie Clark Thanks Beyoncé For Sampling The Clark Sisters On New Album was originally published on thelightnc.com