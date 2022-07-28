Hot Spot: Who Leaked Beyonce’s Renaissance Album!? [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We’re sending prayers to Lil Duval. He was hit by a car while on an ATV in the Bahamas. The comedian lives on the island but had to be transferred to Nassau for surgery.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” he captioned the video he shared on Instagram.

In other news, the Bey Hive is upset because the Renaissance album was leaked early. Who do you think leaked the album?

