The VMAs nominees are open and Lil Nas X is in the run for the most nominations after getting left off of the BET Awards. The VMAs will air on August 28th. Speaking of. music, Will.I.Am doesn’t believe Tupac and Biggie aren’t a part of the greats.

Chris Brown also addresses the woman who fired shots inside of Dallas Love Field Airport. The woman was shot by the police after she threaten to blow up the airport. Hear what he had to say in the Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: Chris Brown Responds To Dallas Airport Shooter Who Claimed To Be His Wife [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com