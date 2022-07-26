Lil Wayne Mourns Cop Who Saved His Life As a Kid

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lil Wayne is mourning the loss of the New Orleans police officer who saved his life when he was only a kid.

NOLA.com reports that Robert Hoobler, affectionately known to Weezy and his fans as “Uncle Bob,” was found dead in his home on Friday. He was 65. The official cause of death is not known. However, the family has confirmed that Hoobler has been dealing with several health issues following a car accident, including the amputation of his legs.

Wayne has recalled his rescue by Hoobler numerous times over the years. In 1994, a then-12-year-old Wayne shot himself in the chest in his mother’s home. (Whether it was an accident or a suicide attempt is still up for debate.) Hoobler, who was off-duty at the time, happened to hear the police radio call and quickly sprang into action. With no ambulance around, Hoobler and fellow officer Kevin Balancier drove Wayne to the hospital themselves.

Hoobler’s career in law enforcement ended in 2012 when he was fired from Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for tasing a man and allegedly using racial epithets during an arrest.

On Instagram, Lil Wayne posted a tribute to “Uncle Bob.”

