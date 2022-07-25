Election Day is Tomorrow for Second Primary in Democratic Sheriff Contest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Voters have a final opportunity to cast a ballot on Election Day, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26. All 208 Wake County polling places will open at 6:30 a.m. Residents must vote at their designated polling place and be in line to vote by 7:30 p.m.

The races on the July 26 ballots include the Democratic Second Primary for Wake County sheriff and runoffs for two Town of Cary council seats. More than 8,000 Wake County residents already cast ballots in these two races during 14 days of Early Voting. That’s less than 2% of the estimated 625,000 people eligible to vote in this primary/runoff election.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE TUESDAY?

Wake County Democratic Sheriff Contest Voters registered as Democrat Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote in the May Primary Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote the Republican ballot in the May Primary Voters registered as Unaffiliated and did not vote the nonpartisan ballot in the May Primary



Registered Republicans and registered Libertarians are not eligible to vote in the Second Primary for the sheriff race.

Town of Cary Town Council Runoff Contests

At- Large Contest: All eligible voters within the corporate/municipal limits of the Town of Cary are eligible to vote for the Cary Town Council At-Large seat. District C Contest: Only eligible voters who live within District C in the Town of Cary are eligible to vote for the Cary Town Council District C seat.



For eligible voters, you can view your voter information, polling place and sample ballot here.

Unofficial election results will begin being posted on the Wake County Board of Elections website after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting results will be posted first. Absentee ballot results will be posted as soon as possible, followed by precinct results as they come in. The Wake County Board of Elections anticipates collecting all precinct voting machines by around 11:00 p.m.

Media interested in covering the July Second Primary and Cary Runoff are encouraged to check out the Wake County Elections Media kit, which includes recommendations on polling places with larger voter populations, ample parking, and visual opportunities.



