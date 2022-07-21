Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece Shot & Killed In Miami

“The woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene was there visiting. She didn’t live in that precise area,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat told WSVN. “We don’t know who was the intended target, but definitely, it was a very big scene, and we still are trying to work on getting more answers.”

“We’re still trying to piece the puzzle together, there’s an additional scene that could be related,” Fallat shared. “We’re still trying to figure out how it fits in with our incident, so there’s a lot of more questions than we have answers.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).