Trina‘s 17-year-old niece was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Miami.
Those close to Trina are saying that the two were very close and she was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. Officials report that Toni Chester, known as Baby Suga along with two other women were shot but the condition of the other 2 is not currently known.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“The woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene was there visiting. She didn’t live in that precise area,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat told WSVN. “We don’t know who was the intended target, but definitely, it was a very big scene, and we still are trying to work on getting more answers.”
“We’re still trying to piece the puzzle together, there’s an additional scene that could be related,” Fallat shared. “We’re still trying to figure out how it fits in with our incident, so there’s a lot of more questions than we have answers.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A rep for Trina told TMZ, “We kindly ask that everyone please respect the privacy of Trina and her family at this devastating time.”
Trina also lost her brother in 2013 to gun violence and her mother in 2019 to cancer.
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2010347″ overlay=”true”]
Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece Shot & Killed In Miami was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com